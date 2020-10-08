“There are many reasons why the price of Bitcoin can rise or fall, but S2F is not one of them”, contends the report author.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: US Attorney General Unveils Crypto Enforcement Blueprint; Canadian Businesses Damaged By Attempted Bitcoin ATM Theft - October 8, 2020
- A researcher debunks Stock-to-Flow model, likens Bitcoin to a ‘tech stock’ - October 8, 2020
- Expert Take: Square Buys $50 Million Worth Of Bitcoin - October 8, 2020