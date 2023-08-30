But the court called out the SEC over its prior approval of a futures-based bitcoin product. The court said, in essence, Hey, you approved a futures-based bitcoin product. The futures and the spot market are “like” products. If you approve one, you have to approve the other.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A spot bitcoin ETF is much closer to reality, but investors aren’t quite there yet - August 30, 2023
- Win Over SEC Ups Chances for Bitcoin ETF Approval - August 29, 2023
- An Open Letter to President Biden Regarding Bitcoin Mining - August 29, 2023