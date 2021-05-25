Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for its environmental impact. This caused a collapse in its price, losing 15% in value in less than 24 hours. Now, the 49 …
Read Full Story
- A tweet from Elon Musk crashed Bitcoin and this new tweet lifted it in minutes, can we now talk about the ‘Musk Effect’? - May 25, 2021
- Burned By Bitcoin: How Crypto Has Scorched The Investors Who Can Least Afford It - May 25, 2021
- Where To Spend Bitcoin: A List of All the Places You Can Actually Use the Crypto - May 25, 2021