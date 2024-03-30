Analysts have predicted a Hong Kong spot bitcoin ETF in China could mean another “huge” bitcoin price earthquake is just around the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘A Very Big Deal’—Crypto Suddenly Braced For A Huge China ETF Earthquake After Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Price Boom - March 30, 2024
- Let’s have an honest conversation about adding Bitcoin to your portfolio - March 30, 2024
- Bitcoin price edges toward Q2 at $70K with all-time highs a key focus - March 30, 2024