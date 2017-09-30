A Victory For Bitcoin

Back on September 15 th it appeared to me as though not only China, but a number of public figures were trying to crack down on Bitcoin (link). It was successful at first as Bitcoin continued its decent, trading as low as $3,000. It then rebounded sharply.
