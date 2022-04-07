Aaron Rodgers, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. talk Bitcoin at conference: ‘I’m betting big on crypto’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-04-07
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and tennis superstar Serena Williams discussed their cryptocurrency investments Thursday at the Bitcoin 2022 conference.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)