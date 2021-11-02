Aaron Rodgers announced he’s taking a portion of his NFL salary in Bitcoin. And he’s giving $1 million away in the digital currency to his fans.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Aaron Rodgers to take a part of his 2021 salary in Bitcoin, give $1 million of digital currency to fans - November 1, 2021
- Kleiman v. Wright: Bitcoin’s Trial of the Century Kicks Off in Miami - November 1, 2021
- Aaron Rodgers teams with Square in $1 million bitcoin giveaway promotion - November 1, 2021