As reported by Cointelegraph, on April 10, 2023, Anthony Pompalio, a crypto influencer, stated that about 53% of Bitcoin’s circulation was inactive for the past two years. Sources revealed that in the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bernstein says if you like gold, you should like bitcoin even more - April 10, 2023
- About 53% of Bitcoin has not been circulated in two years: Reports - April 10, 2023
- Banks resort to investing in Bitcoin as faith in USD continues to decline - April 10, 2023