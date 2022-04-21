Accountant Sentenced For Attempted Hired Hit On Ex’s New Wife, Payment Made In Bitcoin

A Florida accountant has been sentenced to serve six years in prison for trying to hire a hitman and pay him in bitcoin to kill her ex’s new spouse.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A Year After Coinbase’s Public Debut, Most Listed Crypto Firms Are Underwater Compared With Bitcoin’s Performance; BTC Retreats From $42K - April 21, 2022
- Analyst suggests swing trading Bitcoin is the best move as BTC price dips below $40K - April 21, 2022
- Hollywood Loves Bitcoin Smart Kids – High School Senior’s Bitcoin Book Featured at Hollywood Event - April 21, 2022