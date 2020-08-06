The first court hearing for the 17-year-old alleged “mastermind” of last month’s Twitter hack was cut short Wednesday after pranksters disrupted the virtual proceedings with profane, racist, and in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Accused Twitter hacker’s first court appearance Zoombombed by Bitcoin pranksters - August 5, 2020
- Bitcoin Delirium Makes a Reappearance While Risk Assets Surge - August 5, 2020
- 3 Ways US Fed Printing Is Fueling Huge Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Rally - August 5, 2020