French Bitcoin (BTC) Lightning Network (LN) implementation developer ACINQ introduced its second-generation Lightning Network wallet, Phoenix, via Twitter, on Oct. 18. A video accompanying the post …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ACINQ Unveils Its ‘2nd Generation’ Bitcoin Lightning Network Wallet - October 19, 2019
- Bitcoin Has Already Reached 40% of Average Fiat Currency Lifespan - October 18, 2019
- Ex-CEO of Google Africa: Bitcoin a ‘Gift’ That Will Change Humanity - October 18, 2019