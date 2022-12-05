CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos reports on the African Bitcoin Conference from Accra, Ghana. Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you. Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC delivered to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Africa Bitcoin Conference kicks off as FTX collapse shakes confidence in crypto - December 5, 2022
- 2022: The Year That Bitcoin Came Of Age And Fiat Showed Its Ugly Side; The Case For A Monetary Escape Hatch - December 5, 2022
- Bitcoin Technology Center opens to educate local community in Ghana - December 5, 2022