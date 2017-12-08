Bitcoin drops sharply after four days of massive gains. Price falls by around 8% by mid-morning trade in Europe. Bitcoin had risen as high as $19,000 on some exchanges, but most saw highs of around $16,000. LONDON — The price of bitcoin has dived below $ …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- After a wild week where it gained $5000, bitcoin is finally falling - December 8, 2017
- The Bitcoin Whales: 1,000 People Who Own 40 Percent of the Market - December 8, 2017
- High Bitcoin Prices Spiking Demand for Washington’s Cheap Electricity - December 8, 2017