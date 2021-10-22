After bitcoin’s historic week, is $100,000 far away?

CoinShares Meltem Demirors on bitcoin’s record week and what’s next for the cryptocurrency. With CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Jeff Mills and Mike Khouw.
