The last four times bitcoin fell more than 20 percent this year, it gained an average 61.5 percent in the following four weeks, according to Genesis Global Trading. Two weeks after such a drop, bitcoin gained an average 28 percent, the data showed.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash: A Story Of Prioritization & Healthy Competition In Money - November 13, 2017
- After periodic drops of 20 percent, bitcoin tends to come back even stronger - November 13, 2017
- Bitcoin Cash Hard Forks Blockchain In Bid to Ease Mining Difficulties - November 13, 2017