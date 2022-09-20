Shubham Saini, a 22-year-old student set up a stall selling tea that he called ‘The Frustrated drop out’. Now, this stall not only accepts Bitcoin as payment but is also home to many crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Is Rebounding. But Here’s Why the Crypto Picture Is Growing More Bearish. - September 20, 2022
- Why is Bitcoin Tail Emissions Important? - September 20, 2022
- After riches to rags story, young crypto trader launches tea stall that accepts Bitcoin - September 20, 2022