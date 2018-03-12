After run at $10,000, bitcoin resumes downtrend

The price for bitcoin opened higher Monday, and well off Friday’s low, as the world’s No. 1 cryptocurrency looks to claw back some recent losses. However, after making a run at the $10,000 mark early Monday, bitcoin slumped back into the red.
