After a slump last week, the price of Bitcoin has again crossed the $10,000 mark in a recent rally. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied over the past few days and has again crossed the $10,000 …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- After Sudden Slump Last Week, Bitcoin Breaks $10,000 Again - September 2, 2019
- Bitcoin Halving Is A Potential Price Catalyst - September 2, 2019
- Why Inverted Bond Yields Failed To Stroke Bitcoin’s Rally? Is it No Longer A Safe Haven Asset? - September 2, 2019