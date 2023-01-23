On Friday, the battle to add block 772,793 to the Bitcoin blockchain was won by a lone Bitcoin miner with an average hashing rate of just 10 TH/s (terahashes per second). Since th …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Against all odds, a single Bitcoin miner manages to solve a block with a hash rate of just 10 TH/s - January 23, 2023
- TCS BaNCS helps Bitcoin Suisse AG transform its core business - January 23, 2023
- Bitcoin Up 27% Since Gold Bull Schiff Advised To ‘Drop’ It: Tesla Investor Says Apex Crypto Is Like A ‘Cockroach’ - January 23, 2023