Airbnb Now Bookable With Bitcoin and Lightning Network via Fold App

Bitcoin payments app Fold now supports home-sharing giant Airbnb, the firm announced on Nov. 11. Now Fold users can get 3% back in Bitcoin (BTC) on every stay and experience booked on Airbnb. $25 and …
