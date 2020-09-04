As the decentralized finance (DeFi) craze continues, growth in the supply of bitcoins tokenized on Ethereum is keeping pace, with one company – Alameda Research – gobbling up nearly 70% of the wrapped …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Alameda Research Claimed Nearly 70% of Wrapped Bitcoin Minted In August - September 4, 2020
- Sub-$10K Bitcoin price caused $653M open interest drop, largest since March - September 4, 2020
- Bitcoin price dips below $10K as analyst eyes ‘dead cat bounce’ - September 4, 2020