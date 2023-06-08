El Salvador officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender on June 9, 2021, making it the first country to do so. Here’s a rundown of all of the countries considering bitcoin adoption. Jack Mallers, the creator of the Zap and Strike Bitcoin payments app …
