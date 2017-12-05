‘All-You-Can-Fly’ Airline Begins Accepting Bitcoin and Ether

Regional airline carrier Surf Air announced late last week that it would support bitcoin and ethereum payments for its monthly membership and charter services. The “all-you-can-fly” private airline will allow users to pay for their seats with either …
