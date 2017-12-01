All You Need to Know About Bitcoin’s Rise, From $0.01 to $11,000

The initial price of bitcoin, set in 2010, was less than one cent. On Nov. 29, it crossed $11,000. Once seen as the province of nerds, libertarians and drug dealers, bitcoin today is drawing millions of dollars from hedge funds. The recent price surge may …
