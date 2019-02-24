Alexander Vinnik, a Russian citizen accused of laundering billions while allegedly running the BTC-e Bitcoin exchange in London, has ended his 80-day hunger strike, Urdu Point reports. Vinnik was deta…
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Pushes Past $4,100 as Top Cryptos See Major Gains - February 24, 2019
- Alleged Bitcoin Launderer Accused of Handling Funds for Russian US Election Hackers Ends Lengthy Hunger Strike - February 24, 2019
- Forget Bitcoin! I think a slow and steady investment approach could be a better way to get rich - February 24, 2019