Federal political candidates are increasingly accepting of cryptocurrency as a way to fuel their political ambitions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Altcoins and bitcoin are campaign fuel for these 17 crypto-minded politicians and political groups - October 11, 2021
- A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF—Here’s why - October 10, 2021
- Executive Order Bombshell: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, BNB, XRP, Solana And Dogecoin Are Braced For A Massive Earthquake Amid Huge Price Pump - October 10, 2021