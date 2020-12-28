Bitcoin (BTC) has had a week like no other, hitting fresh record highs of $28,400 and staying near the top — what’s next. As markets return to digest a wild Christmas, Cointelegraph presents five …
Read Full Story
- Altseason and $30K in sight: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin as 2020 ends - December 28, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Turkey To Test Digital Currency In 2021; Japan Prepares To Issue CBDC; Bitcoin Crests $28,000 - December 28, 2020
- Bitcoin on Longest Winning Run Since 2019 After Hitting Record - December 28, 2020