AMC Entertainment’s CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter that the theater chain will allow customers to buy movie tickets and concessions with Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash — along with Bitcoin — …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- AMC Theaters To Accept Bitcoin and Other Cryptos by Year-End - September 16, 2021
- Bitcoin just formed a ‘golden cross’ chart pattern, which has heralded big gains in the past - September 16, 2021
- AMC to Accept Ether, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin Along With Bitcoin - September 16, 2021