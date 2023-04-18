Coinbase is considering establishing itself in another country should the United State’s negative regulatory stance on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies continue, according to CEO Brian Armstrong. “I think if a number of years go by where we don’t see regulatory clarity emerge in the US,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- America’s Largest Bitcoin Exchange Is Considering Leaving The Country - April 18, 2023
- This Upgrade Could Make It Harder for Governments to Censor Bitcoin - April 18, 2023
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Regains $30K as Alts Heat Up - April 18, 2023