Elon Musk, once a Bitcoin supporter, sold more than $900 million of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings last year, potentially missing out on an extra $450+ million. Bitcoin experienced a 37% surge in January 2023,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Amidst Turmoil In Traditional Markets, Bitcoin Soars Above 30,000: Is the World’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency On The Verge Of Another Historic Rally? - April 14, 2023
- Grayscale responds after SEC notifies court of order denying another spot bitcoin ETP - April 14, 2023
- Sweden Drives Final Nail Into Its Bitcoin Mining Industry With Tax Hike - April 14, 2023