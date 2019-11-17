The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- An Army of Bitcoin Devs Is Battle-Testing Upgrades to Privacy and Scaling - November 17, 2019
- Is Bitcoin a Safe Haven? - November 17, 2019
- Bitcoin Cash Hard Fork Sees Miners ‘Waste’ Money on 14 Invalid Blocks - November 17, 2019