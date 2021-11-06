“Though a spot Bitcoin ETF is possible in 2022, SEC approval may take longer due to concerns about regulation in the underlying bitcoin market.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- An ethereum futures ETF will be available before one that holds bitcoin directly – and approval could come in the 1st quarter of 2022, Bloomberg analysts say - November 6, 2021
- Bitcoin’s record-high price means its energy use is soaring again – just as the world tries to tackle climate change at COP26 - November 6, 2021
- Kroger Says News Release on Grocer Accepting Bitcoin Cash Is Fraudulent - November 5, 2021