El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele took the stage last weekend at the end of “Bitcoin Week” to the cheers of fans delighted his Central American country has become the first to adopt crypto currency …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Analysis-Amid Bukele’s bitcoin hype, not all Salvadorans ‘Feel the Bit’ - November 25, 2021
- The Bitcoin Metaverse: Niantic and Fold team up for an AR game that lets you earn crypto - November 25, 2021
- How President Bukele wants to make ‘Bitcoin City’ a reality - November 25, 2021