The rollercoster ride in bitcoin since the start of the year has not dampened wealth manager Jim Paulsen’s enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency. Yet Paulsen, chief investment officer for Leuthold Group, …
Read Full Story
Analysis: Wealth managers frustrated over bitcoin, anxious for piece of the action
The rollercoster ride in bitcoin since the start of the year has not dampened wealth manager Jim Paulsen’s enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency. Yet Paulsen, chief investment officer for Leuthold Group, …