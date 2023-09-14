Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price rose for the second straight day as investors cheered the recent Franklin Templeton spot ETF application. The coin is sitting at $26,308, a few points above this week’s low of $24,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Analyst explains why VeChain, Zilliqa, EOS, Bitcoin price could rebound - September 14, 2023
- The Best Bitcoin Poker Sites Of 2023 – Play Poker For Crypto! - September 14, 2023
- South Korean Bitcoin lender Delio plans to sue regulators: Report - September 14, 2023