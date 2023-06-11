At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $25,919, down by 5 percent in the last seven days. In a Twitter post, McGlone outlined his bearish outlook on the BTC and said its rally above $30,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Analyst Issues Stern Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin ‘May Have Turned Too Hot’ Within A Downtrend - June 11, 2023
- US crackdown has no effect on Bitcoin, Ethereum prices - June 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as the Crypto Markets See Huge Selling Volume Coming In – Where is the BTC Bottom? - June 11, 2023