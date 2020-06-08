Analyst Predicts Next Bull Run Will Send Bitcoin to $150K and Ether to $9K
Blockfyre’s co-founder believes a bull market will return, seeing Bitcoin price rise 1,400% to hit $150,000, and Ether and other solid altcoins making even more impressive gains …
