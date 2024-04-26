Expanding on his point, Melker illustrated that historically, following the halving, the market tends to experience several months of low activity before any significant upward movement occurs, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Analysts agree a bitcoin price surge is coming, but will it defy halving history? - April 26, 2024
- Swiss National Bank sceptical on bitcoin for its currency reserves - April 26, 2024
- Fidelity’s spot bitcoin ETFs witnessed high outflows for once - April 26, 2024