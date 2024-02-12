Analysts predict a price surge in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, including, but not limited to, ETH and XRP. This comes despite the government declaring a crypto emergency. With that said, BTC is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Analysts predict a price boom for Bitcoin and other cryptos - February 12, 2024
- BitMEX Co-founder Arthur Hayes Now Bullish on Bitcoin for 2024, Says BTC Price Can Hit $70K - February 12, 2024
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hovers Below $48K; Immutable X Soars - February 12, 2024