A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $33,670,962 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qc2g6v7h5ppzp8szmfgq4z2qkdh58dpnujpmsws. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time.

