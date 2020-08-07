‘Another Day In Crypto,’ Warns Binance CEO After ‘Nightmare’ Bitcoin Futures Spike To $100,000
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-08-07
The bitcoin price flash crashed early on Sunday morning, pushing bitcoin back to just over $10,000. Meanwhile, bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the world’s largest by volume, was having …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)