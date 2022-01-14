Anthony Scaramucci has said he’s not buying the dip in bitcoin after its sharp fall to around $42,000. The SkyBridge Capital CEO told CNBC that he sees more “sloppiness” and volatility ahead for the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Anthony Scaramucci says he’s not buying the dip in bitcoin as he expects more ‘sloppiness’ and volatility - January 14, 2022
- How to Play Bitcoin Right Now - January 14, 2022
- Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Has Suddenly Sent The Dogecoin Price Sharply Higher As Bitcoin Struggles - January 14, 2022