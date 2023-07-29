Crypto asset manager Grayscale has said it will take “any action necessary” to convert its flagship bitcoin fund to a fully-fledged U.S. spot bitcoin ETF—calling on the SEC to approve all ETF …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Any Action Necessary’—$15.5 Trillion ‘Simultaneous’ Crypto Earthquakes Are Heading For Bitcoin And Ethereum After XRP-Led Price Boom - July 29, 2023
- Cryptocurrency prices: Check today’s rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether - July 29, 2023
- Bitcoin extortion case: Amreli SP detained by Gujarat CID - July 29, 2023