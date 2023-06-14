The tech giant cited transmission of a virtual currency without necessary licenses and permissions as the primary reason for the app’s rejection, according to Zeus’ founder.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Fed pauses interest rates, but Bitcoin options data still points to BTC price downside - June 14, 2023
- Apple Rejects Bitcoin Wallet Zeus a Day After Threatening to Delist Damus - June 14, 2023
- Musk and Dorsey criticize Apple over its treatment of a social media app that allows bitcoin tips - June 14, 2023