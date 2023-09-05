Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Jay Clayton has said eventual approval of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Approval Is Inevitable’—SEC Insider Primes Crypto Market For $15 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Price ETF Game-Changer - September 5, 2023
- Bitcoin Falls. Where the Drop Could Stop. - September 5, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Falling as Analysts See More Declines Ahead. Where the Drop Could Stop. - September 5, 2023