EYP Group Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, weighed down by litigation brought against its management and debt the private architectural and engineering company took on to finance a 2016 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Contrary To Popular Claims, Bitcoin Is Alive And Well - April 25, 2022
- Architectural Firm EYP Files for Bankruptcy With Deal to Sell to Unit of Bitcoin Miner - April 25, 2022
- Opinion: Bitcoin Mining Threatens Climate Goals in New York - April 25, 2022