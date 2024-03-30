Over the short term, these new spot Bitcoin ETFs will help to popularize the idea of cryptocurrency as a stand-alone asset class that deserves a place in your portfolio. Over the longer term, they …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Are Spot Bitcoin ETFs Just the Beginning for Wall Street? - March 30, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Dips Below $70,000 Resistance – Time to Buy the Dip? - March 30, 2024
- Just Buy Bitcoin Instead of Coinbase Stock - March 30, 2024