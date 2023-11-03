Presidential candidate in Argentina, Sergio Massa, has put forth a contentious proposal to mine Bitcoin BTC/USD using surplus gas from the “Vaca Muerta” (Dead Cow) oil fields, sparking debate within the country’s cryptocurrency community.
