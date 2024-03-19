Purchases of bitcoin rose to their highest weekly level in 20 months, Bloomberg reported, as Argentines search for a inflationary hedge.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Bitcoin ‘halving’ will change crypto—again. Here’s everything you need to know - March 19, 2024
- Argentines are buying bitcoin instead of US dollars to fight runaway inflation - March 19, 2024
- Nvidia’s ‘Taylor Swift’ moment doesn’t move the stock and Bitcoin causes a stir as markets rise before Fed call - March 19, 2024