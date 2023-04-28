Argo Blockchain (ARB), the only U.K.-listed cryptocurrency miner, slumped to a full-year loss in 2022 as the price of bitcoin fell and mining difficulty increased, driving up costs. The London-based company reported a net loss of 194.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Argo Blockchain Slumps to Full-Year Loss on Bitcoin Price Slide - April 28, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Climbs To $29,400 – Is $30,000 Coming Today? - April 28, 2023
- Lumerin Launches Public Testnet for Decentralized Bitcoin Mining Hashpower Marketplace - April 28, 2023